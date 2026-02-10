THE CLASSROOM OF A BLACK CAT AND A WITCH Anime Reveals Ending Theme Ahead Of April Premiere

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch has added another musical highlight to its upcoming run. The official anime website announced that Spira Spica will perform the ending theme song "Tune Up." The track joins ASCA's opening theme "Cusp" in setting the tone for this lighthearted magical school story, which premieres in April 2026 as part of the Agaru Anime programming block on CBC, TBS, and 26 other Japanese channels.

Spira Spica, the five-member J-pop group known for their energetic performances and emotive lyrics, brings a fitting blend of warmth and whimsy to the ending. Their previous works, including anime tie-ins and original releases, often emphasize themes of growth and connection, aligning perfectly with the series' focus on an unlikely mentorship and personal discovery.

The anime adapts Yōsuke Kaneda's manga, which launched on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app in March 2022. Kodansha has released 13 compiled volumes as of December 2025, with the English version available digitally through K MANGA. Kaneda, best known for Boarding School Juliet, delivers a charming mix of romance, comedy, and light fantasy in a magical academy setting.

The story follows Spica Virgo, a witch apprentice completely unable to cast spells. Desperate to earn a spot at the prestigious magic school of her dreams, she lacks both funds and connections until a mysterious black cat appears. This talking, magic-wielding feline offers to become her mentor in exchange for help breaking his curse. Their goals align, forging a secret master-apprentice pact. The key to lifting the curse? A kiss on the... well, the details remain teasingly vague in official descriptions, but the premise promises plenty of awkward, endearing moments.

The cast brings strong vocal talent to the leads and supporting roles:

Kaede Hondo as Spica Virgo, the earnest yet spell-challenged protagonist.

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Claude Sirius, the enigmatic black cat mentor.

Fūka Izumi as Aria Aquarius.

Minori Suzuki as Merrow Pisces.

Azusa Tachibana as Ewe Aries.

Haruka Shiraishi as Io Taurus.

Yūto Uemura as Castor Gemini.

Rena Hasegawa as Pollux Gemini.

Shōya Ishige as Tarf Cancer.

Ai Fairouz as Leo Regulus.

Tomohiro Ōno as Astraea Libra.

Miho Wataya as Hana Sasorijo.

Kazuki Ura as Chiron Sagittarius Aradia.

Miyuki Sakurai as Capella Capricorn.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa directs at LIDEN FILMS, bringing experience from Nisekoi - False Love, Promise of Wizard, and Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! Midori Gotō handles series composition, drawing from Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun and Mr. Villain's Day Off. Takayuki Onoda designs the characters, fresh from Hortensia Saga.

The magical school setting, combined with the black cat's curse and the kiss requirement, sets up classic rom-com tension amid spellcasting lessons and academy antics. Spica's determination to master sorcery despite her limitations, paired with the cat's hidden agenda, creates a dynamic that balances humor, heart, and light fantasy stakes.

With music handled by established artists ASCA and Spira Spica, the series looks set to deliver catchy, emotional tracks that enhance its coming-of-age vibe. "Tune Up" promises to wrap each episode on an uplifting note, while "Cusp" kicks things off with energy.

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch joins the spring 2026 lineup as a cozy yet playful addition to the magical academy genre. Fans of Boarding School Juliet will appreciate Kaneda's signature blend of romance and comedy, now infused with sorcery and a cursed feline mentor. As more details emerge closer to the April premiere, including potential streaming announcements, anticipation continues to build for this tale of unlikely partnerships and hidden kisses.

Whether you're drawn to the magical school life, the quirky master-apprentice dynamic, or simply the promise of heartfelt moments, this adaptation looks ready to charm audiences when it arrives. Keep an eye out for more updates like further cast announcements, trailers, and broadcast specifics in the coming weeks.

