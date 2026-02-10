CHAINSAW MAN: REZE ARC Anime Film Will Be On Crunchyroll This Spring

Crunchyroll has locked in streaming rights for one of the most anticipated anime films of recent years. On February 10th, 2026, the service announced it will begin streaming Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc this spring in both subtitled and dubbed formats, bringing Tatsuki Fujimoto's intense second major arc to global audiences shortly after its blockbuster theatrical and digital runs.

The film, produced by MAPPA and directed by Ryu Nakayama (assistant director on the first season), adapts the Reze Arc from the Chainsaw Man manga. It picks up after Denji has fully embraced his role as Chainsaw Man and joined Special Division 4 of Public Safety Devil Hunters. Following a date with the enigmatic Makima, Denji finds himself caught in the rain and meets Reze, a seemingly ordinary girl working at a café. Their encounter quickly spirals into chaos as Reze's true identity and deadly abilities come to light, unleashing a brutal, high-stakes conflict that tests Denji's resolve and humanity.

Reina Ueda voices Reze in the film, bringing depth to the character's mix of charm, vulnerability, and explosive power. The cast from the first season returns, including Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, Tomori Kusunoki as Makima, and Fairouz Ai as Power, ensuring continuity in tone and performance.

The movie opened in Japan on September 19th, 2025, and immediately claimed the top spot at the box office, dethroning Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai after its nine-week reign. It sold 807,000 tickets and grossed 1.25 billion yen (approximately $8.46 million) in its opening weekend alone. By February 1st, 2026, the film had amassed a cumulative total of 10.51 billion yen (about $67.31 million). The official franchise X account later confirmed that after 103 days in theaters, it had sold 6.55 million tickets and crossed the 10 billion yen milestone.

Sony Pictures Entertainment handled worldwide theatrical distribution. The film hit screens in more than 80 countries as early as September 24th, 2025, with a U.S. release on October 24th (preceded by Crunchyroll member early screenings on October 22) and a U.K. debut on October 29th. RealD 3D screenings were also available in select markets. Sony released it digitally on December 9th, 2025, making it accessible ahead of the upcoming streaming window.

Crunchyroll's spring rollout will mark the first time many international fans can watch the film legally at home, following its theatrical success. The service already streams the original Chainsaw Man television series in over 200 countries and territories, which premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels in October 2022. That 12-episode season, also by MAPPA, earned widespread acclaim for its animation, soundtrack, and faithful yet stylish adaptation of Fujimoto's early arcs.

The Reze Arc itself stands as one of the manga's most beloved and intense sequences. It introduces Reze (also known as the Bomb Devil) as a complex antagonist whose interactions with Denji blend romance, betrayal, and visceral action. The arc's emotional weight, combined with explosive set pieces and Fujimoto's signature dark humor, made it a fan favorite, and the film version has been praised for capturing that tone on the big screen.

Beyond the movie, Chainsaw Man continues to expand. The manga's Shikaku Arc (Assassins Arc) is confirmed for a future anime adaptation, while the ongoing second part, "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), has been running on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ since July 2022. The full series has surpassed 30 million copies in circulation worldwide and swept the Best Manga category at The Harvey Awards for three straight years.

Fujimoto, the creator behind the equally unconventional Fire Punch, launched Chainsaw Man in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018. The first part, "Kōan" (Public Safety), concluded in December 2020, setting the stage for the current School Arc, which shifts focus to Denji's high school life while introducing new devils, threats, and character developments.

With the Reze Arc film now set to reach even more viewers on Crunchyroll, the Chainsaw Man franchise shows no signs of slowing down. The spring streaming debut arrives at a perfect time, giving fans a chance to revisit or discover the arc's chaos in the comfort of home before the next anime chapter arrives. Whether you're here for Denji's wild ride, Reze's tragic depth, or MAPPA's stunning visuals, the film remains one of the standout adaptations of recent years. Stay tuned for an exact streaming date as spring approaches. Will you be watching it?