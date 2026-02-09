ONE PIECE Season 2 Trailer Arrives Tomorrow, Get Ready for "The Greatest Pirate Era"

We're just about one month away from the premiere of One Piece Season 2 and Netflix is planning to drop a new trailer tomorrow to celebrate the return of the live-action series.

The official social media channels for the series shared a new poster ahead of the trailer drop, hyping the upcoming season as "truly the greatest pirate era!"

That doesn't necessarily mean it's the safest for pirates, though. The poster also contains an ominous warning: "Pirates beware, assassins ahead."

This, of course, is a warning for the Straw Hats who are about to encounter their most formidable foes yet: Baroque Works, a secret criminal organization comprised of deadly assassins with all sorts of powers.

Tomorrow's trailer will be the second for the upcoming season and likely the last one before the series returns next month. The first trailer, which was really more of a teaser last month, gave us our first proper look at the secret society of assassins, including Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9 and Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek.

Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Marketing for the highly anticipated second season of Netflix's live-action series has really been ramping up in recent weeks. In addition to the teaser trailer, Netflix has consistently been delivering posters and animated shorts highlighting both the Straw Hats and the assassins they'll come to face.

One Piece Season 2 will adapt several major story arcs from Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga, including the Loguetown Arc, Reverse Mountain Arc, Whiskey Peak Arc, Little Garden Arc, and Drum Island Arc. This comprises most of the Arabasta Saga; however, it seems that the Alabasta Arc will have to wait until Season 3. It's possible though that elements and character setups for this final arc will be introduced in Season 2.

Season 2 of One Piece will premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2026.