ONE PIECE Season 2 Poster Features Lera Abova As The Devilish Miss All-Sunday

A recently released trailer for One Piece: Into the Grand Line introduced fans members of Baroque Works, an organized group of assassins who will serve as a main baddies for Season 2 of the live-action series. Among this deadly group is Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova), Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian), Mr. 5 (Camrus Johnson), Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn), Mr. 9 (Daniel Lasker), and Miss Goldenweek (Sophia Anne Caruso).

Following the trailer's release, Netflix has been spotlighting each of the main villains with individual posters and visuals. Last week, we saw a poster dedicated the Miss Wednesday, hinting at her mysterious secret.

This week’s poster spotlights Miss All Sunday, the devilishly smart assassin, brought to life by Lera Abova.

Branded a devil, armed with knowledge, and always three steps ahead. Miss All-Sunday will no doubt change these very seas. 😈 https://t.co/YcbiQmPitd — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 18, 2026

Miss All-Sunday is a partner of the ex-Warlord Crocodile (codenamed Mr. 0). She's second in command of Baroque Works and a major antagonist of the Alabasta Saga, though she's more of a villain by circumstance rather than by nature.

I don't want to get too much into spoilers as Season 2 promises all sorts of fun and surprising twists and turns, but Miss All-Sunday is actually an alias. Her real name is Nico Robin, and her reason for aligning Baroque Works is mostly for self-preservation. I'm hoping her backstory is explored in Season 2.

Behold, the number two of Baroque Works and the last person you'd want as your enemy, Miss All-Sunday. 😈 pic.twitter.com/gQcW7nOIFm — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 18, 2026

Abova was first introduced as the live-action version of Nico Robin/Miss All-Sunday back in September 2024. Following her casting announcement, Abova shared a heartwarming message to fans in which she acknowledged she wasn't too familiar with the character prior to her casting, but promised to do her best to bring Miss All-Sunday to live in the Netflix .

"I've done my research and continue to do so," she said back in 2024. "I've discovered so much about Miss All-Sunday that resonates deeply with my own heart, soul, and who I am as a person. That's what I love about the show - you can see yourself in the characters you admire."

"I feel so loved by so many incredible people. Deep people. Strong people. People who are so special, both individually and as a community," she continued. "I can't wait for you to see what we've done for season two, and I will, of course, do my absolute best to bring Miss All Sunday to life, so that you, as the biggest part of the One Piece family, feed proud and happy."

Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

One Piece Season 2, Into the Grand Line, sets sail for Netflix on March 10th.