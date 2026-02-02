ONE PIECE: The Straw Hats Get The Spotlight On New Season 2 Character Posters

ONE PIECE: The Straw Hats Get The Spotlight On New Season 2 Character Posters

Following the recent full trailer, Netflix has released some character posters for the second season of One Piece, spotlighting Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 02, 2026 07:02 PM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

Netflix's incredibly popular live-action One Piece adaptation returns for its second season on March 10 (the show has already been renewed for a third run), and the streamer has now released the first official character posters for "Into the Grand Line."

The continuing adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew will follow the Straw Hat Pirates as they encounter their most lethal adversaries yet in the form of a secret society of assassins known as the Baroque Works.

We're sure the villains will claim the spotlight soon enough, but for now, these banners focus on Luffy and his gang: Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Sanji (Taz Skylar), and the crew's latest addition, Usopp (Jacob Romero).

Check out the posters below, along with a recent trailer and some promo stills.

You'll find a full list of new season 2 cast members below.

Mikaela Hoover (Beef, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Superman) as Tony Tony Chopper; Rigo Sanchez (Outer Banks, Goliath) as Dragon; Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram; James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu; Sophia Anne Caruso (The School for Good and Evil) as Miss Goldenweek; Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess Anton; David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M.; Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday; Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever, Do Aur Do Pyaar) as Nefertari Cobra; Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy, The Conners) as Dr. Kureha; Mark Harelik (Presumed Innocent, Preacher) as Dr. Hiriluk; Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9; Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5; Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine; David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3; Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby) as Dorry; Brendan Murray (Raised by Wolves) as Brogy; Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) as Crocus; Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker; Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi; Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol;Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton; Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, and Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday

Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, One Piece, returns for Season 2 — unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
ONE PIECE Season 2 Poster Features Lera Abova As The Devilish Miss All-Sunday
Related:

ONE PIECE Season 2 Poster Features Lera Abova As The Devilish Miss All-Sunday
ONE PIECE CARD GAME OP-14 'The Azure Sea's Seven' Now Available At Retailers
Recommended For You:

ONE PIECE CARD GAME OP-14 'The Azure Sea's Seven' Now Available At Retailers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder