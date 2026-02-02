ONE PIECE: The Straw Hats Get The Spotlight On New Season 2 Character Posters

Netflix's incredibly popular live-action One Piece adaptation returns for its second season on March 10 (the show has already been renewed for a third run), and the streamer has now released the first official character posters for "Into the Grand Line."

The continuing adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew will follow the Straw Hat Pirates as they encounter their most lethal adversaries yet in the form of a secret society of assassins known as the Baroque Works.

We're sure the villains will claim the spotlight soon enough, but for now, these banners focus on Luffy and his gang: Nami (Emily Rudd), Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), Sanji (Taz Skylar), and the crew's latest addition, Usopp (Jacob Romero).

Check out the posters below, along with a recent trailer and some promo stills.

The Grand Line grows more unforgiving as new enemies reveal themselves! Baroque Works steps out of the shadows when ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE premieres March 10th! pic.twitter.com/AOoUWM1fcz — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) January 12, 2026

You'll find a full list of new season 2 cast members below.

Mikaela Hoover (Beef, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Superman) as Tony Tony Chopper; Rigo Sanchez (Outer Banks, Goliath) as Dragon; Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram; James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu; Sophia Anne Caruso (The School for Good and Evil) as Miss Goldenweek; Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess Anton; David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M.; Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday; Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever, Do Aur Do Pyaar) as Nefertari Cobra; Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy, The Conners) as Dr. Kureha; Mark Harelik (Presumed Innocent, Preacher) as Dr. Hiriluk; Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9; Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5; Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine; David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3; Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby) as Dorry; Brendan Murray (Raised by Wolves) as Brogy; Clive Russell (Game of Thrones) as Crocus; Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker; Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi; Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol;Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton; Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0, and Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday

Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, One Piece, returns for Season 2 — unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.