COSMIC PRINCESS KAGUYA! Anime Film Announces One Week Theatrical Run Next Month

Shingo Yamashita's feature directorial debut is getting a brief but meaningful big-screen encore. The official YouTube channel for Cosmic Princess Kaguya! (Chō Kaguya-hime!) announced on Saturday that the film will receive a limited one-week theatrical release in Japanese theaters starting February 20th, 2026. The announcement includes a new video showcasing the ending theme, a heartfelt cast cover of BUMP OF CHICKEN's beloved track "ray," performed by the main voice actors.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! premiered exclusively on Netflix worldwide on January 22nd, 2026, introducing audiences to a modern reimagining of the classic Japanese folktale The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Yamashita, renowned for his dynamic animation direction on projects like Pokémon: Twilight Wings, the Jujutsu Kaisen opening, Chainsaw Man, and the 2022 Urusei Yatsura reboot, crafted this original story as his first full-length feature. The film was produced through a collaboration between Yamashita's Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido, known for emotionally resonant works like A Whisker Away and Drifting Home.

The story centers on Iroha Sakayori, a 17-year-old Tokyo high school student juggling part-time jobs and studies. She finds solace in Tsukuyomi, a vibrant virtual realm where users live alternate lives and express creativity freely. Iroha spends her downtime supporting popular streamer Yachiyo Runami, Tsukuyomi's administrator, and grinding battle games for extra cash.

One evening, on her walk home, Iroha encounters a telephone pole glowing with iridescent light. From it emerges an adorable baby, whom she instinctively takes in. The infant grows at an astonishing rate, soon becoming a girl her own age with a carefree, self-indulgent personality. Iroha names her Kaguya, recognizing echoes of the legendary moon princess.

At Kaguya's insistence, the two launch a streaming career in Tsukuyomi: Iroha as producer and songwriter, Kaguya as the charismatic streamer and singer. Their partnership deepens their bond, but shadowy forces soon emerge, intent on reclaiming Kaguya for the moon. The narrative weaves contemporary themes of online identity, fandom, and creative collaboration with the timeless wonder and melancholy of the original folktale.

The voice cast brings warmth and energy to the leads:

Yūko Natsuyoshi as Kaguya, capturing her playful yet enigmatic nature.

Anna Nagase as Iroha, grounding the story in relatable everyday struggles.

Saori Hayami as Yachiyo Runami, the charismatic streamer whose influence shapes Tsukuyomi.

Rie Kugimiya as Fushi, Yachiyo's fluffy sea slug companion, adding whimsical charm.

Character designs split duties between Hechima (The Idolmaster Gakuen), who handled Tsukuyomi's virtual aesthetics, and Akihiro Nagae (Drifting Home), who shaped the real-world characters. Saori Hayami performs the film's theme song "Ex-Otogibanashi" ("Ex-Fairy Tale"), composed by Ryo of supercell. The soundtrack features original songs from prominent Vocaloid producers including kz (Livetune), 40mP, HoneyWorks, Aqu3ra, and yuigot, blending electronic and emotional tones to match the film's dual worlds.

The theatrical run offers fans a chance to experience Yamashita's fluid animation, vibrant virtual environments, and poignant character moments on the big screen. The one-week engagement aligns with Netflix's occasional strategy of granting select titles limited cinema releases to boost visibility and collector appeal.

Complementing the film, a manga adaptation by Tarō Yoneda launched with its first two chapters in Kadokawa's Comptiq magazine on January 9th, 2026. Additionally, a novelization by Naruto Kiriyama, illustrated by Asao Urata and supervised by Yamashita, shipped on January 30th. These tie-ins expand the story for fans eager to dive deeper into Iroha and Kaguya's journey.

Cosmic Princess Kaguya! stands out as a fresh take on folklore through a modern lens, exploring how digital spaces can become extensions of identity and connection. Yamashita's direction infuses the project with his signature kinetic style, while the Vocaloid-inspired music and heartfelt performances create an emotional resonance that lingers. The brief theatrical window provides a perfect opportunity for audiences to catch the film in its intended cinematic glory before it returns to streaming.

For those who missed the Netflix premiere or want to revisit it on the big screen, tickets for the February 20th start will go on sale soon through participating theaters in Japan. Whether you're drawn by the reimagined myth, the virtual idol culture, or Yamashita's animation prowess, Cosmic Princess Kaguya! promises a luminous, bittersweet escape. Will you be watching it?