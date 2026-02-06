Seattle Mariners Bring Back Fan Favorite ONE PIECE Night With Exclusive Jersey Giveaway

Toei Animation and the Seattle Mariners are teaming up once again for a pirate-infused baseball experience. On Tuesday, March 31st, 2026, T-Mobile Park will host the second annual One Piece Night, bringing the world of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Crew to the diamond for a special evening of anime and America's pastime. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

The highlight for attendees is a commemorative baseball jersey that blends Mariners branding with One Piece flair. Unlike last year's t-shirt giveaway, this jersey offers a more premium collectible, perfect for fans looking to rep both their team and their favorite pirate crew. Tickets for the themed event, which include the jersey and access to pregame activities, are available now through the Mariners' official site and are expected to move quickly based on the success of the debut event.

The matchup itself adds extra intrigue: the Mariners face off against the New York Yankees in the middle game of a three-game series. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. local time, with the game airing on TBS. It's a classic AL showdown, pitting Seattle's pitching depth against New York's star-studded lineup, all under the shadow of Grand Line adventures.

Pregame festivities kick off early at Victory Hall, located across the street from T-Mobile Park. From 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., fans can join a One Piece Card Game demo, giving newcomers and veterans alike a chance to try the popular trading card game inspired by Eiichiro Oda's series. These hands-on sessions have become a staple at crossover events, letting attendees test strategies with Straw Hat favorites before the real action starts on the field.

This marks the return of a collaboration that proved surprisingly popular in 2025. The inaugural One Piece Night took place on April 8th, when the Mariners hosted the Houston Astros in the second game of a series. Ticket holders received a commemorative t-shirt featuring One Piece designs, and while the team dropped the game 1-2, they ultimately took the series. The event drew strong turnout from both baseball diehards and anime enthusiasts, showing how well the crossover resonated in the Pacific Northwest. Luffy's boundless energy and the Mariners' underdog spirit made for an easy thematic fit, and fans responded by packing the park.

Crossover events like this have become a growing trend in MLB, with anime influences popping up at stadiums across the league. One Piece in particular has made waves in baseball circles, from Dodgers theme nights featuring Luffy to other ballparks embracing the series' massive global appeal. The Mariners' decision to bring it back so soon speaks to the demand, and the upgrade to a jersey giveaway suggests they're doubling down on making the event feel special.

For those planning to attend, the setup mirrors last year's: themed tickets grant the giveaway item (while supplies last), and activations encourage fans to arrive early. Victory Hall provides a convenient spot for the card demos, letting people dive into the TCG before heading into the stadium. It's a smart way to build community and extend the experience beyond the nine innings.

The timing in late March also aligns with the early season buzz, giving fans a fun way to kick off what could be an exciting year for the Mariners. After clinching the AL West in 2025 and building momentum, Seattle enters 2026 with playoff aspirations, and a high-profile opponent like the Yankees makes for an ideal backdrop to this themed night.

Whether you're there for the baseball, the anime vibes, or just to snag that limited jersey, One Piece Night promises to deliver a memorable mashup. Tickets are on sale now via mariners.com/onepiece, and with last year's quick sellout in mind, grabbing them sooner rather than later is probably wise. Set sail for T-Mobile Park on March 31st, because in this crossover, the treasure is both on the field and in the stands. Will you be attending the event?

