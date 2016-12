NEW THE HEROIC LEGEND OF ARSLAN Season 1 Part 2 Release Trailer!

FUNimation's The Heroic Legend of Arslan season 1, part 2 is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! To celebrate the release of the season 1, part 2, FUNimation released a new spotlight trailer for the series. Everyone is fighting for the throne and some are possibly fighting for a throne that might not be theirs, but the question is who will come out on top.Order The Heroic Legend of Arslan season 1, part 2 and own an amazing anime series!