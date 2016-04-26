NEW THE HEROIC LEGEND OF ARSLAN Season 1 Part 2 Release Trailer!
Check out the launch day trailer for FUNimation's release of The Heroic Legend of Arslan season 1, part 2! Don't forget to let us know what you think of the series!
FUNimation's The Heroic Legend of Arslan season 1, part 2 is now available on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! To celebrate the release of the season 1, part 2, FUNimation released a new spotlight trailer for the series. Everyone is fighting for the throne and some are possibly fighting for a throne that might not be theirs, but the question is who will come out on top.
Order The Heroic Legend of Arslan season 1, part 2
and own an amazing anime series!
About The Heroic Legend of Arslan - Season 1/ Part 2:
As Arslan gathers forces to fight for his cause, his progress is suddenly halted by the warring Princes of the neighboring country, Sindhura. Both brothers believe they have equal claim to the throne, but only one can succeed their father. Sensing the opportunity to form a powerful alliance, Arslan’s trusted advisor, Narsus forms a plan to end the feud once and for all. But their detour in Sindhura gives Lord Silver Mask and his followers time to strengthen their own influence back in Pars. The mystery surrounding Arslan’s true parentage has loyal Parsians questioning his right to rule. Shocked by the revelation that he may be fighting for a throne that isn’t his, Arslan has to wonder: Is blood truly what makes a king? Or is the love he has for Pars and its people enough to see him through?
