New Visuals Revealed For October Release Of JUNI TAISEN: ZODIAC WAR
The new and upcoming TV anime adaptation of Nisio Isin's "battle royale"-themed fantasy light novel series has a new key visual featuring its warriors who are inspired by the 12 Chinese Zodiac animals. The new animated series is set to premiere on AT-X and MBS on October 3, and will also be simulcasted on Crunchyroll.
New visuals have been revealed for the upcoming anime series Juni Taisen: Zodiac War! Hit the jump to get a look and watch the trailer!
You will also find on the site that the illustrators have posted comments about the anime followed by the new key art and a trailer for the series down below.
Hikaru Nakamura (the novel illustrator) said:
"I was wondering how it would be like, but I was surprised to see it was much cooler than I expected. Music was also powerful, the animated Usagi was gross (laugh) and I liked it. I was simply thrilled. I am looking forward to the broadcast."
Akira Akatsuki (the manga illustrator) also said:
"Actually I am in the middle of the crunch time of my manga drawing (laugh), but it was quite a fresh experience to already see the characters moving and speaking. With this fresh feeling, I would like to expectantly wait the broadcast of the anime. I am looking forward to see the black, hot and solid world!"
Juni Taisen: Zodiac War Synopsis:
The record of the bloody battle between the twelve proud warriors— The 12th Twelve Tournament that gets held every twelve years… Twelve brave warriors who bear the names of the signs of the zodiac fight each other for the lives and souls. The participants are twelve very strange warriors: “Rat,” “Ox,” “Tiger,” “Rabbit,” “Dragon,” “Snake,” “Horse,” “Goat,” Monkey,” “Rooster,” “Dog,” and “Pig.” The victor of this tournament gets to have one wish granted, whatever the wish may be. The one wish they want granted— Who will be the final survivor? Whose tears will flow on the bloody battlefield filled with conspiracy and murder? A soul-shaking battle royale is about to begin.
What did you think of the article? Are you familiar with the new series? Are you going to be watching it when it releases October 3rd? Let us know your thoughts down in the comment section below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]