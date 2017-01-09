NO GAME NO LIFE ZERO Movie English Dub Trailer Has Hit
Sentai Filmworks has released a new English Dub trailer to promote the upcoming North American premiere of No Game No Life Zero on September 15th. There are tickets still available for the No Game No Life Zero North American premiere at the Los Angeles Anime Film Festival (LA-AFF). Attendees will also receive a premiere-exclusive goodie bag, and at the event there is a Q&A with English dub director Kyle Colby Jones, and lead voice actors Scott Gibbs (Riku) and Caitlynn French (Schwi).
With the anime movie No Game No Life Zero getting its premiere to North American theaters soon they have released a new English Dub trailer to get the hype up!
If you would like to purchase tickets for the North American premiere, please click here.
Here is the official English Dub trailer for the North American premiere. Have you seen the series before? Are you going to the premiere or will you eventually watch the movie? Have you been dying to watch this movie? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!
No Game No Life Zero Synopsis:
An incident at the time long before everything was decided by the game, long before any battles were forbidden and the ’Disboard’ was created. It is the era of the great war where everyone fights to become the world’s only one God. The terrible war, splitting the heavens, breaking the earth, and even destroying the stars, caused unreasonable deaths to those not having the power to fight. A young man called Riku, leads the humans dispelled by various races with unutterable power. He tries everything so that the people can live on. One day, Riku meets a mechanical young girl named Schwi in the city of elves. She was abandoned by her group because of her curiosity about the ’heart’ – a thing machines can never have – which caused a systematical error. Schwi begs Riku to teach her the ’human’s heart’ to correct the error. This is a story of the "oldest myth", taken place more than six thousand years ago which eventually leads to the "newest myth". An untold story, neither archived nor remembered by anyone is about to start.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]