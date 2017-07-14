NSFW Images From Current WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Magazine Has Some Readers Fuming
The Publisher of the Weekly Shonen Jump came under fire by readers and parents who read or seen this weeks issues (31st issue). The readers are upset that the Weekly Shonen Jump allowed an image from Yuna of Yuragi Manor go to press.
The image (seen below), shows the cast of Yuna of Yuragi Manor in bikinis that aren't even really on their bodies. The girls themselves obviously don't like the predicament that they are in. They're terrified, blushing and crying at the nude state they're in. No body parts like nipples or the netherregions are visible, but readers fill in the blanks. In seeing the picture, combined with the demographic that the Weekly Shonen, it is easy to see why parents and some readersare upset about the photo.
Of course after the complaints started piling in, lawyer Keiko Ōta encouraged parents around to the globe to not let their familes read the Weekly Shonen Jump stating "depicting sexual harassment as pleasure is a problem." Kazue Muta, a Gender studies professor also stated that images like these promote the objectification of females as sexual objects, which lead to other problems down the road.
There are fans that either don't care or are fighting back against the criticism. Some people are questioning whether or not its okay for parents to instill their views on their kids. Well... with most of the Weekly Shonen Jump readers under the age of fourteen, it is easy to see why families are upset about photo. There are certainly other outlets that cater to these sorts of images, so why not publish it there? It makes way more sense.
This is the kind of stuff that gives Manga and Anime a bad rap in regions outside of Japan. Most people think that these types of images are the norm and appear in almost all of the anime series. What do you think about the images? Let us know in the comment section below!
