ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 2 Confirmed For A Spring 2019 Release

After years of rumors and teases, One Punch Man Season 2 has an official release timeframe of April 2019 with J.C. Staff taking over the animation from Madhouse. Along with this announcement, they also confirmed that all main cast members will reprise their old voice roles and JAM Project perform the opening song as they did in the first season.



In this announcement, they released a small teaser trailer and poster showing very little of the upcoming season. The teaser trailer showed footage from the first season, then follows up with lines provided by the presumed new villain Garou; “Time to carry out evil. This’ll be a slaughter party”. This is continued with random lines from Saitama, Genos, and other heroes appearing on the screen with both Saitama and Garou saying lines about the other getting stronger at the end of the video.



One Punch Man premiered in Fall 2015, and it was animated by Madhouse productions. It’s a fan classic as it follows an unknown hero who has trained to become strong enough to defeat his foes in a single punch. It was originally a webcomic, but it’s known if the events of season 2 will be adapted from the source the material.



