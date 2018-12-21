ONE PUNCH MAN: Season 2 Promo Features Main Characters!

The wait is nearly over. One Punch Man season 2 is premiering this coming Spring and now a brand new promo has been released. Hit the jump to see!

When ONE and Yuusuke Murata's One Punch Man hit the bookstores and airwaves, in 2015, it changed the way we look at superheroes in a huge way. A man who can defeat any enemy in one punch; but is also just a hero for fun? The concept may be outlandish but it is, without a doubt, an effective way to be a hero. The first season of the anime lasted 12 episodes and blew people away with its blunt humor and simple to serious animation. Many were wondering if and when the second season would ever premier (we know know it will be in Spring of 2019). Now a brand new promo has been featured that shows off the main characters of the series. Check it out below!



]



With all of our favorites returning and the mysterious new villai, Garou, making his appearance; season 2 is bound to be a blast. Share your thoughts on the new promo in the usual spot! One Punch Man season 2 premiers in April of 2019 in Japan!

