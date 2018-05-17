One Punch Man Headlines Pictures

ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 2 Gets A Timely Save From Viz Media

Wonder no longer about the status of One-Punch Man season 2. Viz Media has made an official announcement that they've secured the rights to One-Punch Man season 2.

MarkJulian | 5/17/2018
Concern about the second season of the One Punch Man anime was increasing with each passing day.  The anime switched production studios for the upcoming second season and the second ONE anime adaptation, Mob Psycho 100, recently revealed more promotional material for its second season despite premiering well after the first season of One Punch Man.

Well, Viz Media has revealed that they've secured a "master license" for the second season of the popular shonen satire. 

The press release states, "The master license covers digital streaming, TV broadcast, EST, home media and merchandising rights for the property for the territories of North America, Latin America and Oceania. Additional details on Season 2 of ONE-PUNCH MAN will be announced as it becomes available."

What this means for streaming is still unclear.  Will season 2 of One-Punch Man air on Viz's website or will they take the highest offer from Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hi-DIVE or Amazon? 

The press release reveals that One-Punch Man will be among the brands Viz promotes at the 2018 Licensing Expo which kicks off on May 22 -24, so expect some additional details to be revealed next week. 
