PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE TV Anime Announced For Summer 2021

Peach Boy Riverside, Coolkyoushinja and Johanne's unique spin on Japan's Momotarō the Peach Boy folktale will be getting a TV anime adaptation next July from Asahi Production.

A teser trailer and key visual for next summer's Peach Boy Riverside has been released a full year in advance. Check it out below. North American fans are already drawing comparison's to Inuyasha and Fairy Tail.







Serialized in Kodansha's Shōnen Magazine R, writer Coolkyoushinja and illustrator Johanne have released 8 volumes to date about the Japanese folk tale about a baby that came floating down a river in a giant peach. The boy grew up to be a fierce demon slayer and eventually rid Japan of all the oni. However, Coolkyoushinja and Johanne's manga series continues the story from there and imagines a world where Momotaro (renamed to Mikoto in the manga series) continues on more adventures to vanquish demons in other lands.

The manga series sees Mikoto eventually run into a disillusioned princess named Sally/Sari who also has the ability to vanquish demons and the pair decide to travel together to rid the world of supernatural evil beings.

Shigeru Ueda is directing the series at Asahi Production from a script adapted by Keiichirō Ōchi. Satomi Kurita and Masato Katou are teaming up to design the characters.

Saltorine Aldike, or Sari, is a bright, cheerful princess who wants to go on an adventure because she is bored of her tiny little castle in the countryside. One day, a hoard of vicious demons known as "Oni" come knocking on her doorstep, threatening the lives of everyone in the Kingdom. Thankfully, they are saved by a lone traveler named Kibitsu Mikoto who slays these monsters with a mysterious "Peach Eye." Shocked by the dangers of the outside world, Sari decides to set off on a journey of her own. Little did she know that she would set in motion a chain of events that will come to determine the fate of this magical world.