PERSONA 5 the Animation: Stars and Ours special is coming in April

The Persona 5 video game has been out for a long time, but that doesn't mean fans can't enjoy the many anime episodes available and the ones to come.

Persona 5 is one of the best Japanese video games we’ve played in a long time, and that’s not an exaggeration. Now, a lot of fans might have no idea that an anime exists, and it aired from April to September of this year.



Well, if you missed that, or already a fan, then you’ll be glad to know that Aniplex has announced a special titled PERSONA 5 the Animation: Stars and Ours. The idea is to have it air in March of 2019, and from what we’ve gathered, it’s a continuation of the first two specials.



Here’s what Aniplex of America had to say about the story that is based on the role-playing game from Atlus:



Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo.



Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends, they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform the hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.



Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another...



Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours.



Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!



This should be a lot of fun for fans of the series who can’t wait for a Persona 6. Chances are, that game will likely come out for the PlayStation 5 because the new generation of consoles isn’t too far away.



Just imagine what a Persona 6 would look like on improved gaming hardware of the future. No doubt it’s going to be a blast to play from start to finish, and we can’t wait.

