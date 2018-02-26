QUEENS BLADE UNLIMITED Anime's 1st OVA Episode Will Land In July NSFW
Last week the staff for the Queen's Blade Unlimited anime announced that the first OVA episode will be landing on Blu-ray/DVD on July 13th! The episode will be titled "Elina no Tabidachi" (Beginning of Elina's Journey).
The first printings will come with an 80-page original novel version of the story written by Eiji Okita, as well as package art by Shinya Ōsaki.
In the story, beautiful warrior Elina (Kaori Mizuhashi) fights with Airi (Kanae Itō) over an amnesiac boy named Michel. The tagline for the new project is, "More strongly, more violently, reboot!" According to Miyagomono-ya Hans, Queen's Blade Unlimited returns to the origin nine years ago, while simultaneously depicting a never-before-seen Queen's Blade world.
The new OVAs will feature many of the returning principal staff of the earlier Queen's Blade anime productions, including:
Original work: Hobby Japan
General supervision: Souvenir Shop Hans
Director: Gabi Kisaragi
Screenwriter: Ryunosuke Kingetsu
Assistant screenwrite: Eiji Okita
Producer: Kinji Yoshimoto
Original reboot design: Shinya Ohsaki (UNKNOWN GAMES)
Character design, chief animation director: Takuya Noguchi, Yukiko Ishibashi
Art, backgrounds: Acanthus
Color design: Sadahime Matsubara
Sound design: Jin Aketagawa
Music: Miracle Bus
Music director: Masaru Yokoyama
Line producer: Kinji Yoshimoto
Production: Fortes
Many of the voice actresses will be reprising their same roles from the earlier Queen's Blades series check them out:
Kaori Mizuhashi as Elina.
Kanae Itō as Airi.
Yuki Kaida as Echidna.
Mikako Takahashi as Nowa.
Sayaka Ohara as Melpha.
Aya Hirano as Nanael.
And Atsuko Tanaka as Claudette.
Here are the new key visual posters down below for your viewing pleasure! Caution: NSFW
Based on a series of ecchi combat books using the "Lost Worlds" rules system, the story of the Queen's Blade series is set in the magical kingdom of Gynos where warrior women duel to determine who has the right to rule. Queens Blade Unlimited will focus on a cast of 18 fighters.
Here is the official trailer for the original Queen's Blade anime series. Very NSFW
Queen's Blade follows the competition that determines the next Queen. The strongest will rule and expand the land. The competition has very simple rules - any weapon can be used and even murder is allowed.
