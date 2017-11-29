REAL LIFE: A Relationship Ends With One Otaku's Prized Collection Getting Pawned
A man living in the Kantō region of Japan is seeking a lawyer after his former, unemployed girlfried pawned some of his prized, unopened anime DVDs. Eight DVD sets were pawned, totaling about ¥90,000 yen or $810 USD. The Gunma Prefectural Police said the women admitted to hawking the DVDs after questioning, citing her lack of funds as the motivation behind her actions.
Is this why Japanese men prefer 2D women? A 49-year-old otaku recently broke up with his 23-year-old unemployed girlfriend and she retaliated by selling his prized anime DVDs.
The owner of the anime in question, is reportedly Twitter user @wkkazuya, who said titles such as Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha, Fullmetal Alchemist, Sora no Manimani, Darker than Black, Android Kikaider, and True Tears were among the limited-edition, unopened items pawned. Police were able to recover the items in question at a nearby secondhand store, however, his items had been opened, lowering their value. He has since hired a lawyer and plans to press charges.
The silver lining, is the fact that he apparently hid his Azuki-chan collection in another room, the out of production box sets are reportedly very expensive in Japan.
