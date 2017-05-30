RECORD OF GRANCREST WAR TV Anime Set For Winter Debut

Record of Lodoss War author Ryo Mizuno's next anime adaptation is Record of Grancrest War, the light novel series he produced with illustrator Miyuu. The A-1 Pictures project debuts Winter 2018 season.

The official website for theTV anime revealed that the upcoming new show debuts January 2018. In addition to the premiere date, the website also revealed the first key art for the anime, which was produced by Miyuu.Ryo Mizuno is best known for the Record of Lodoss War 1990 OVA series and the 1998 TV anime, Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight.Mamoru Hatakeyama is directing from a script written by Mizuno and tabletop RPG writer Shunsaku Yano. Hiroshi Yakou is in charge of character designs.The series is described as:

The story of Record of Grancrest War follows Teo, a knight, and Shiruka, a magician, as they seek the emperor's holy seal (the titular "Grancrest") in an effort to bring peace to their war-torn land.