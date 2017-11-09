Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

REGALIA: THE THREE SACRED STARS Complete Series Bundle Now Available

REGALIA: THE THREE SACRED STARS Complete Series Bundle Now Available

The Complete Series Bundle is now available for Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars, for fans who wish to watch the complete series from the comfort of their couch!

Griffin Best | 9/11/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Funimation has released a new promo clip for the anime series Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars The Complete Series coming out on Blu-ray/DVD in a combo pack! In this promotionail trailer, we meet our main characters, Empress Yui and her younger sister Rena and learn about their past. Then we see a fight between two robots and meet another mysterious character who plays a big role in the series.

Here is the official video from Funimation for your viewing pleasure! What did you think of the video? Have you watched the series before? Who is your favorite character in the series? Let us know in the comment section down below!



Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars Synopsis:

Twelve years ago, a mysterious event shook the Kingdom of Rimgarde, causing massive destruction. In the present day, Empress Yui rules a peaceful kingdom where she is loved by her people and especially by her sister, Rena. But when a giant robot appears, her peaceful life is shattered. Now Yui must fight to protect her nation and the person she loves most.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]