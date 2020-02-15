RWBY: Rooster Teeth Planning Three Spinoff Programs For FIRST-Members

Mega Rooster Teeth fans who subscribe to the company's monthly subscription service will soon be able to enjoy three additional RWBY-related programs. Read on for details.

If you love RWBY so much that you can't wait for new episodes to stream a week later on Crunchyroll and VRV and subscribe to Rooster Teeth's FIRST subscription service then you're about to get more bang for your buck. FIRST-members are set to receive three new shows in 2020, though they all appear to be in the early stages of development.



The first is a behind-the-scenes talk show hosted by RWBY showrunner Kerry Shawcross that examines how new episodes come together. The second announced show is a RWBY-inspired D&D reality show that follows Rooster Teeth staff and various special guest sas they roll the dice and play through a campaign. Lastly, there will be animated shorts coming in 2020 that depict various fairy tales from the world of RWBY- "the kind of bedtime stories that Taiyang might have read to Yang and Ruby when they were little."



The official Rooster Teeth blog from Laura Yates, the lead producer for RWBY also reaffirmed that the 8th season of the fan-favorite, anime-inspired show is set for release this fall.

