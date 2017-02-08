SAINT SEIYA: What Do You Think About Netflix and Toei Animation Teaming For A Remake?

Regardless of what you think, that's exactly what's happening. Netflix's Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya will be 12 episodes long.

Saint Seiya, often thought of in the United States as the male version of Sailor Moon, is set for a major comeback. Per CinemaToday.jp , Netflix and Toei are teaming for a 12-episode, CG first season that will start with the Galaxy War arc and continue on through the Silver Saint arc. Check out the first poster below. There's currently no indication of when the series will premiere.

Saint Seiya is a 1986 Japanese shonen manga from Masami Kurumada that ran in Weekly Shonen Jump until 1990 and consists of 28 volumes. The series follows five mystical warriors who are bestowed with fantastical powers by the Goddess Athena to begin anew a centuries long war with various Olympian forces hellbent on dominating humankind.