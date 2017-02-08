SAINT SEIYA: What Do You Think About Netflix and Toei Animation Teaming For A Remake?
Saint Seiya, often thought of in the United States as the male version of Sailor Moon, is set for a major comeback. Per CinemaToday.jp, Netflix and Toei are teaming for a 12-episode, CG first season that will start with the Galaxy War arc and continue on through the Silver Saint arc. Check out the first poster below. There's currently no indication of when the series will premiere.
Regardless of what you think, that's exactly what's happening. Netflix's Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya will be 12 episodes long.
Saint Seiya is a 1986 Japanese shonen manga from Masami Kurumada that ran in Weekly Shonen Jump until 1990 and consists of 28 volumes. The series follows five mystical warriors who are bestowed with fantastical powers by the Goddess Athena to begin anew a centuries long war with various Olympian forces hellbent on dominating humankind.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]