Sakamoto Days Season 2 Confirmed For January 2027; Netflix Shares New Artwork And Trailer

Netflix has shared a new teaser trailer and key art for Sakamoto Days Season 2, while confirming that the anime series will return in January 2027.

Produced by TMS Entertainment (Dr. STONE), Sakamoto Days is an adaptation of Yuto Suzuki's manga series. The action-comedy follow Taro Sakamoto, a legendary former hitman. After falling in love, getting married, and having a daughter, Taro Sakamoto retires to a small neighborhood where he runs a convenience store with his family. However, the criminal underworld has not forgotten him. With a massive bounty placed on his head, Sakamoto must protect his friends and family from some of the world's most dangerous assassins.

"Season 2 picks up as legendary former hitman Taro Sakamoto and Shin infiltrate JCC (Japan Cleaner Culture) — Japan's assassin training institution — to uncover intelligence on the elusive figure known as X (Slur)," Netflix teases. "Meanwhile, ORDER members Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi head to Kyoto on assignment, only to be ambushed by an unexpected assailant. As conspiracies deepen, the shared history of a young Sakamoto, Nagumo, Rion, and Slur is finally brought to light."

The new key art shared features Sakamoto and his former protégé Shin Asakura, a telepath who can read minds, back-to-back as they prepare to infiltrate JCC. "Sakamoto grips a pen — the weapon he is randomly assigned in the JCC entrance exam — while Shin sports a new glove, foreshadowing the fierce battles ahead," Netflix explains.

The legendary assassin turned convenience store owner returns!



How will Sakamoto and Shin fare in the ultimate assassin training institution? Find out in Season 2 of SAKAMOTO DAYS, coming soon on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/zKoELuZEbe — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 24, 2026

As for the teaser trailer, we get our first look at Sakamoto undercover as a student teacher disguised as his wife Aoi, while Shin gathers intel as a student inside JCC. Natsuki Seba, Akira Akao, and other characters return from Season 1 alongside some new faces, including Amane, a top student harboring ill feelings toward the Assassin's Alliance; Satota, the longest-serving teacher at JCC who once trained Sakamoto; and Yotsumura, one of the mysterious founding members of ORDER.

Sakamoto and Shin are back! Witness the duo's adventure in the ultimate assassin training institution as they track down Slur's database.



Season 2 of SAKAMOTO DAYS is coming soon on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/9jM0x3b4tV — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 24, 2026

Season 2 of Sakamoto Days is directed by Daisuke Nakajima, taking over former director Masaki Watanabe who will remain on board in an oversight role.

"I am honored to be working on such a popular Jump title,” Nakajima said. "I will spare nothing in depicting the stylish action and individual aesthetics of Suzuki-sensei's uniquely vivid cast of assassins. Carrying the baton from Season 1, I am bringing all my passion to expressing in animation the appeal, momentum, and epic scale of a work loved so fervently by fans around the world. Please look forward to Season 2's grand opening!"

Sakamoto Days Season 2 will premiere in January 2027, exclusively on Netflix.