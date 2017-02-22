Second Prequel Short Story For RAGE OF BAHAMUT: VIRGIN SOUL Released
Studio MAPPA has released a 7-minute, short story prequel for the sequel to 2014's Rage of Bahamut Genesis. Titled Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul, the series picks up 10 years after the finale of the first season in a world where the balance between gods, demons and humans has been thoroughly warped. The short story below finds Kaiser sparring with Jeanne and reflecting on why they decided to remain members of the Orleans Knights in the 10 years that have passes since the events of the first season.
Ahead of the sequel to 2014's Rage of Bahamut Genesis, a series of "short stories" will be released to bridge the gap between the first season's ending and the 10 years that pass before the start of the second.
Also, here's the first short story if you missed it when it was released back in December, which tells a humrous adventure involving Favaro and Kaiser.
Thousands of years ago, the ancient dragon Bahamut wrought havoc upon the land of Mistarcia, a world where both gods and demons live amongst mankind. Working together to prevent the world's destruction, the rival deities barely managed to seal Bahamut, agreeing to split the key between them so that the dragon would remain eternally imprisoned.
With the world safe from the destruction of Bahamut, it is business as usual for bounty hunters like Favaro Leone. Living a laid-back, self-serving lifestyle, the amoral Favaro goes about his work while on the run from fellow bounty hunter Kaisar Lidfard, a righteous man who swears vengeance upon Favaro. However, Favaro's carefree life is thrown into chaos when he meets Amira, a mysterious woman who holds half of the key to the world's fragile peace.
Shingeki no Bahamut: Genesis tells the story of a group of unlikely heroes who find themselves caught in the middle of an epic clash between gods and demons, forced to carve their own path in the face of the imminent storm.
The sequel TV anime from Studio MAPPA picks up 10 years after the ending of the first season. The show premieres in April and will run for 2 cours. The TV anime is based on the popular Japanese mobile card battle game of the same name.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]