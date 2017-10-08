See What Critics Are Saying About THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD
Critics review the heartwarming, coming-of-age story about life in Hiroshima during World War II, In This Corner of the World.
The result are in! Hit the jump to see what the critics are saying about the new heartwarming animated movie In This Corner Of The World.
"Wistfully nostalgic time capsule of civilian life under the catastrophic tide of war."
-VARIETY
"A stirring look at the beauty of life even amidst the ugliest creations of man, In This Corner of the World is a film not to be missed."
-CHCH TV TORONTO
"Thoughtful and creative in the telling of this chapter of world history from a unique perspective, IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD is a film for the whole family."
-BEHIND THE LENS
"In This Corner of the World offers a poignant yet robust depiction of daily life persisting through catastrophe."
-FILM COMMENT
"Suzu’s story becomes so deeply personal that when an animated hand waves at the audience at the film’s conclusion, we will feel like waving back, like we would to a friend."
-LA TIMES
In This Corner of the World will be hitting select theaters tomorrow, August 11th. The film will screen in additional theaters after the initial opening in select theaters.
The award-winning story of IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD follows a young lady named Suzu Urano, who in 1944 moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband’s family. Suzu’s life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed during World War II. Her perseverance and courage underpin this heart-warming and inspirational tale of the everyday challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country. This beautiful yet poignant tale shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]