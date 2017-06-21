Stan Lee And Studio DEEN's THE REFLECTION Sets July Premiere Date
The official website for The Reflection - the collaboration between Stan Lee and Studio DEEN, has revealed that the anime will premiere on July 22. The full cast and character descriptions (translated via ANN) are as follows:
As we begin to look towards the Summer anime season after the craziness of this past Spring, Stan Lee's The Reflection sets its premiere date.
Crunchyroll has secured streaming rights for the project.
Shinichiro Miki (Zamasu in Dragon Ball Super) as Xon, a mysterious hero who always appears unexpectedly. His age and other personal history remain unknown. If he can touch anyone for three seconds, he can copy the target's powers, and stock a number of powers for later use this way.
Satoshi Mikami (Testa Lagusa in 91 Days) as Ian Izett/I-GUY, a person who has the power to use his voice to generate a concussive blast all around him. He wears powered armor that enhances his concussive voice. His true identity is a famous rock star.
Mariya Ise (Killua Zoldyck in Hunter x Hunter) as Eleanor Everts, a hero who excels in computers and intelligence gathering. She has the power to instantly teleport over short-range distances. She has a strong attachment to Xon, and gathers as much information as she can on him.
Satomi Hanamura (starred as Yuka Nakagawa in the cult-classic Battle Royale) as Lisa Livingston, an inquisitive and energetic girl who dreams of the sky. She is a competitor in wheelchair sprints. Due to The Reflection event, her beloved wheelchair gained the ability to transform into a giant robot.
The anime's story begins with a major incident, The Reflection Event that covered the world in a black smoke that robbed the world of sunlight. Many people lost their lives, but those few who survived gained superpowers and became known as The Reflected. Some chose to be heroes, and others villains. But the how and why The Reflection itself happened remains a mystery.
