Studio Bones Shares New Character Visual And Trailer For Upcoming Series GACHIAKUTA

Studio Bones has released a new character trailer and visual for its upcoming anime series Gachiakuta. Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kei Urana, Gachiakuta is an action fantasy series that follows a young boy named Rudo and his journey to exact revenge for the murder of his foster father for which he was blamed.

Rudo is born in the slums where the descendants of criminals live. Accused of murdering his foster father, Rudo is dumped into the "Pit," a dump site that's home to anything the wealthy have deemed trash, including criminals. It's also home to giant monsters made of trash. But as Rudo soon discovers, there's more to The Pit than what appears.

Gachiakuta is published in Weekly Shonen Magazine. Kodansha USA, which publishes the official English language version, describes the story synopsis with a bit more detail:

Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!

The latest short trailer and visual focus on Rudo, the main protagonist of the series, but doesn't reveal much more than what we already know from the synopsis.

Gachiakuta has been praised for its world-building, action sequences, and dark fantasy storytelling. The series also features a distinct art style complimented by Ando Hideyoshi's graffiti designs. All this to say, there is tremendous hype surrounding Gachiakuta, which will premiere later this year.

The series is directed by Fumihiko Suganuma (Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai episode director) at studio Bones, with series composition by Hiroshi Seko (Dandadan) and character designs/chief animation direction by Satoshi Ishino (Godzilla Singular Point).

Studio Bones is an acclaimed animation studio best known for its work on the My Hero Academia series. Other series include Metallic Rouge, Godzilla Singular Point, SK8 the Infinity, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Soul Eater, among many more.