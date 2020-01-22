Studio Deen To Release LOG HORIZON Season 3 This October
New broke late last night on Twitter that a third season of Log Horizon in production and set for release this October. The news is somehwat of a shock because the author of the light novle series, Mamare Touno, went to prison on tax evason charges.
Studio Deen previously produced two anime seasons with the first dropping October 2013 and the second premiering in October 2014. The 50th and final episode aired on March 2015. Outside of very rare exceptions, animes don't usually continue from where they left off after such a long hiatus.
Studio Deen has confirmed that all the same voice cast and staff from the first two seaons will be returning as well including Shinji Ishihira as director, Toshizo Nemoto as script supervisor and Toshizo Nemoto as the music composer.
Crunchyroll simulcast the previous seasons as they aired in Japan.
Thirty thousand Japanese gamers awake one day to discover that the fantasy world of Elder Tales, an MMORPG that was formerly their collective hobby, has become their cold hard reality. Severed from their everyday lives, they confront a new horizon filled with ravenous monsters, flavorless food, and the inability to die! Amid the chaos, veteran gamer Shiroe gathers his friends, the guardian Naotsugu and the assassin Akatsuki, and together they embark on an adventure to change the world as they know it!
