Studio Mappa's UCHI TAMA!? TV Anime Imagines The Classic Cats As Humans
The Tama & Friends franchise was created in 1983 as a series of original OVAs, video games. and tie-in merchandise. The first 7-episode OVA was produced by Group TAC and was eventually dubbed and broadcast in North America by 4Kids Entertainment in 2001, airing in the early hours of Saturday Morning for the classic Kids WB lineup would start.
The new Uchi Tama!? ~ Uchi no Tama Shirimasen ka?~ TV anime spinoff will imagine the '80s-created Sony Creative Products Inc. franchise of household pets as humans. Series premieres this January.
Well, these same pets are now set to star as anthropomorphic boys and girls in a new Studio MAPPA series set to premiere this January.
In related news, the time slot for the show on the Noitamina programming block likely means the wait for The Promised Neverland season 2 and season 3 of Psycho-Pass are going to be a bit longer than most anticipated.
