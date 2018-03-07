A New Launch Trailer For SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET DLC 2 Has Dropped
What did you think of Gun Gale Online, following Kirito and Asuna's adventures in Aincard and ALfheim? If you liked the switch from swords and magic to gunplay then picking up Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet should be a no-brainer.
The second DLC for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet's second DLC, Betrayal of Comrades, has been released courtesy of Bandai Namco. Check it out!
The game's second DLC will pit the antagonist and his party against a pair of rampaging Asuna and Kirito clones/copies in a race to recover the ArFA-sys. As revealed in the trailer, the two new character joining the game are from the new Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online spinoff anime that recently finished up its simulcast run at 12 episodes on June 30, 2018.
Another key addition of the second DLC appears to be the room expansion - which will cost 10 million credits of in-game currency. A new, higher-difficulty dungeon and new bosses have also been added.
Calling all Gun Gale Online players! Discover new enemies, new characters, and an entire new system when you jump into Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Betrayal of Comrades DLC! When Kirito and Asuna imposters appear, an entire new group of enemies enter the stage. Plus, the door in your room is finally open, so be sure to explore your Room Expansion where you can receive new quests, access new enhancements, and choose your companion's personality. Link Start!
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet DLC 2 is available now for PS4, PC, and XB1: https://bandainam.co/SAOFB
New Playable Characters Clarence and Shirley.
Implementation of Home Expansion which unlocks the door beside your home. Playback background music from the game or the voices of the characters, strengthen your accessories, and more. After you expand your home, you may even get quest invitations from some of the characters.
New dungeon added “Den of Thieves”, Quests from characters added for Yuuki, Sinon, Strea, Philia, Rain, and Premiere, Five new weapons added: LMG Moonlight, Calmhound, ARNinja, GLNinja, and CyberMTX
Online battle mode “Free for All” added: An online battle where everyone is the enemy (Free for All battles are added to both Hero Battle and Avatar Battle) (also added for users who do not purchase the downloadable content)
