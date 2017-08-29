TESTAMENT OF SISTER NEW DEVIL Season One Combo Pack Announced NSFW
Today Funimation has announced the Blu-ray/DVD combo pack for the first season of Testament Of Sister New Devil! The Blu-Ray/DVD combo costs $48.74 US dollars and the Limited Edition costs $63.74 US dollars.
The Blu-ray/DVD combo pack for the first season of Funimation's Testament Of Sister New Devil is now available for pre-order starting today! Hit the jump to watch the trailer!
The Limited edition includes a chipboard box, art book, and fabric poster, all featuring special artwork that is not available with the standard edition release. These pieces of art feature the sexy demon girl characters in more appealing, far less clothed variations, in contrast to the completely clean and safe standard edition version. The Limited Edition and goodies are shown below, along with the NSFW trailer for your viewing!
In this NSFW trailer we learn of the secret curse that the two girls Maria and Mio have, we also learn how they can stop the curse and just how powerful they really are. What are your thoughts on the trailer? Have you seen the series before? Is there really as much moaning in the show as the trailer makes it out to be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Testament Of Sister New Devil Synopsis:
When a pair of sexy girls, Maria and Mio, come to live with high school student Basara Tojo, his life changes forever. The two girls have a secret that they don't keep for long-Maria is a succubus, and Mio is a future Demon Lord. But Basara has a secret of his own-he's the last descendant from a clan of demon-fighting heroes. They come up with creative ways to resolve their differences.
