THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME THE MOVIE: SCARLET BOND Returns To Theaters For One-Day Event

Crunchyroll is giving fans one more chance to experience That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond on the big screen before the release of the franchise’s next theatrical chapter. The 2022 film will return for a special one-day Crunchyroll Anime Nights event on April 20, 2026, in the United States and Canada. The screening will also include a 10-minute exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming movie That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Tears of the Azure Sea, which premieres in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Tickets for the Scarlet Bond event are already available through participating theaters. The film will be presented in its original Japanese audio with English subtitles, allowing audiences to enjoy the full cinematic quality of the production.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond follows Rimuru Tempest, the slime who evolved into a Demon Lord, as he becomes entangled in a conspiracy surrounding a mysterious power held by the Queen of Raja, a small nation west of Tempest. When Rimuru crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, their meeting sparks a new adventure filled with fresh characters and tests the strength of the bonds between allies.

The movie, which originally released in Japan in November 2022, was directed by Yasuhito Kikuchi at studio eightbit. It features an original story by series creator Fuse, a screenplay by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, character designs by Ryoma Ebata, and music by Hitoshi Fujima. The film expands the world of Tempest and gives deeper insight into Rimuru’s growing influence as a leader who seeks to create a nation where all races can coexist peacefully.

The 10-minute preview of Tears of the Azure Sea will give audiences an early look at the next cinematic chapter, building anticipation for its wide release just weeks later on May 1.

For those who have followed the main That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime, Scarlet Bond fits neatly between key story arcs and offers a self-contained yet meaningful expansion of Rimuru’s journey. The series, which Crunchyroll streams with an English dub, follows corporate worker Satoru Mikami who is reincarnated as a slime named Rimuru in a fantasy world. Using his unique abilities and leadership, Rimuru works to build a harmonious nation while protecting his friends and allies from various threats.

The movies serve as high-production extensions of that world, delivering larger-scale action and emotional moments that complement the television series. Scarlet Bond, in particular, highlights themes of trust, prejudice, and the power of unlikely friendships core elements that have made the franchise so enduringly popular.

Bringing Scarlet Bond back to theaters gives both longtime fans and newcomers a chance to experience the story on the big screen with superior audio and visuals. For those who missed the 2022 theatrical run or want to refresh their memory before Tears of the Azure Sea arrives, this one-day event is the perfect opportunity. The added preview of the next film creates a seamless bridge between the two cinematic entries and builds excitement for what’s coming in May.

Crunchyroll Anime Nights has become a reliable way for fans to enjoy select titles in theaters, and this pairing of a beloved movie with a sneak peek of the sequel is sure to draw strong attendance. The event also underscores Crunchyroll’s continued investment in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime franchise, which remains one of its most successful anime properties.

With Scarlet Bond returning on April 20 and Tears of the Azure Sea debuting on May 1, 2026, fans have a concentrated period of new and returning Slime content to look forward to. The back-to-back theatrical releases highlight the franchise’s momentum and the studio’s commitment to delivering high-quality animated features that expand the world of Tempest.

Whether you are a dedicated Rimuru follower who has watched every episode or someone discovering the series through these theatrical events, the April 20 screening offers an accessible and exciting entry point. The combination of a full movie and a preview of the next chapter makes it a worthwhile outing for any anime fan.

Tickets are available now through participating theaters. Be sure to check local listings for showtimes and secure your seats early, as special Anime Nights events often sell out quickly.

The return of Scarlet Bond to the big screen is more than just a re-release it’s also a celebration of the franchise’s growth and a warm-up for the new story arriving in May. Mark your calendars for April 20 and get ready to reunite with Rimuru, Hiiro, and the rest of the cast in one of the most visually impressive entries in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime series. Will you be watching one or both of the films?