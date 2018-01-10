 THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Will Contain 24 Episodes
Studio 8bit's brand-new fantasy shonen anime series, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, has been listed with 24 episodes in total for its first season. Here is more on the series debuting today.

MemoAcebo | 10/1/2018
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: ANN
The official bandaivisual website has listed 24 total episodes for the fantasy series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The anime will also premiere later today on Crunchyroll.

Yasuhito Kikuchi is directing the series, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director and Miho Karasawa has a theme song performance.

The opening theme is Nameless story by Takuma Terashima and the ending theme is Another colony by TRUE.

The manga series that inspired this anime adaptation is has been publishing since March 2015, is written by Kawakami, Taiki and Fuse and Shounen Sirius serializes it.





"Rimuru Tempest" is the new name of a slime in a fantasy world taken by a former 37-year-old human Satou Mikami after he is killed by a passing robber. Broken free from ordinary, stale past life, his fresh adventure in a fantasy world as a slime monster with unique abilities begins.
