THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Will Contain 24 Episodes

Studio 8bit's brand-new fantasy shonen anime series, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , has been listed with 24 episodes in total for its first season. Here is more on the series debuting today.

The official bandaivisual website has listed 24 total episodes for the fantasy series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The anime will also premiere later today on Crunchyroll.



Yasuhito Kikuchi is directing the series, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director and Miho Karasawa has a theme song performance.



The opening theme is Nameless story by Takuma Terashima and the ending theme is Another colony by TRUE.



The manga series that inspired this anime adaptation is has been publishing since March 2015, is written by Kawakami, Taiki and Fuse and Shounen Sirius serializes it.