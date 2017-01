The Action Packed CHAOS DRAGON Anime Is Now Available Now on Blu-ray/DVD

TOHO Animation's Chaos Dragon first aired in the summer of 2015 and finished later that year. The anime takes place in the year 3015 in the war torn countries of Donatia and Kouran. To make matters worse, the small island Nil Kamui's diety, the red dragon has gone mad.To celebrate the release Chaoes Dragon, FUNimation released a preview trailer from the series. Check out the trailer below and don't forget to pick up Chaos Dragon on Blu-Ray!