The Amazons Return With A QUEENS BLADE UNLIMITED OVA Anime Series Reboot Announced For 2018 NSFW

Earlier today the cast, staff, key visual poster and details that the Queens Blade Unlimited OVA Reboot project will have a 2018 debut have finally been announced! The anime series was originally announced back in February of 2017, now more information is out about Hobby Japan's ecchi fantasy / fighting series.The new OVAs will feature many of the returning principal staff of the earlier Queen's Blade anime productions, including:Original work: Hobby JapanGeneral supervision: Souvenir Shop HansDirector: Gabi KisaragiScreenwriter: Ryunosuke KingetsuAssistant screenwrite: Eiji OkitaProducer: Kinji YoshimotoOriginal reboot design: Shinya Ohsaki (UNKNOWN GAMES)Character design, chief animation director: Takuya Noguchi, Yukiko IshibashiArt, backgrounds: AcanthusColor design: Sadahime MatsubaraSound design: Jin AketagawaMusic: Miracle BusMusic director: Masaru YokoyamaLine producer: Kinji YoshimotoProduction: FortesMany of the voice actresses will be reprising their same roles from the earlier Queen's Blades series check them out:Kaori Mizuhashi as Elina.Kanae Itō as Airi.Yuki Kaida as Echidna.Mikako Takahashi as Nowa.Sayaka Ohara as Melpha.Aya Hirano as Nanael.And Atsuko Tanaka as Claudette.Here are the new key visual posters down below for your viewing pleasure! Caution:Based on a series of ecchi combat books using the "Lost Worlds" rules system, the story of the Queen's Blade series is set in the magical kingdom of Gynos where warrior women duel to determine who has the right to rule. Queens Blade Unlimited will focus on a cast of 18 fighters.Here is the official trailer for the original Queen's Blade anime series. VeryQueen's Blade follows the competition that determines the next Queen. The strongest will rule and expand the land. The competition has very simple rules - any weapon can be used and even murder is allowed.