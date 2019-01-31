The Anime Industry Surpased 2 Trillion Yen In 2017 According To New Report
It would appear that the anime industry is doing just fine as the latest tabulations and accounting by the Association fo Japanese Animations reveal that the industry's global net worth has officially eclipsed 2 trillion yen at 2.1527 trillion yen ($20 billion USD). It seems it takes a full year to complete the accounting as the 2017 sales totals were released in December 2018.
The Association of Japanese Animations (AJA) previously reported that the anime industry's global net worth had exceeded 2 trillion yen in 2016 but later revised that figure downward.
Previously the AJA released a report back in October 2017, proclaiming that in 2016, the industry had eclipsed 2 trillion yen for the first time. This figure was later declared to be inflated and rounded down, just short of 2 trillion. Nevertheless, the reports confirms a fifth straight year of growth for the anime industry, as the 2.1527 trillion figure represents an 8% increase from 2016.
The report broke down the revenue gains into various sectors, giving a 0.9% growth to TV anime, 13% growth to streaming platforms, the live performance sector grew by 16%, while overseas sales grew by an impressive 29.6%.
However, some sectors experienced a downward turn. The film sector experienced a sharp decline of 38% (Makoto Shinkai's Your Name probably accounted for a large share of the drop), home videos decreased by 2.9%, merchandising fell by 7% while music suffered an 8.4% drop.
You can read a summary of the report by clicking here.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]