The Cast Of STAR WARS RESISTANCE Will Be Attending "Star Wars Celebration" This Year

The cast of Star Wars Resistance (Christopher Sean, Suzie McGrath, and Scott Lawrence) will be attending the Star Wars Celebration convention this year. Find out more info...

Star Wars Celebration is set for April 11th, 2019 in Chicago and, as you'd expect, will be celebrating everything Star Wars.

StarWars.com recently shared the details on the many voice actors who will be in attendance - those being talented cast members of recently shared the details on the many voice actors who will be in attendance - those being talented cast members of

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Resistance, and Star Wars: Battlefront II.

First up; representing Star Wars Resistance will be Christopher Sean (

Kazuda

Xiono

), Suzie McGrath (Tam

Ryvora

), and Scott Lawrence (Jarek Yeager).



James Arnold Taylor, who is most predominantly known for voicing Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, will also be in attendance. Taylor has voiced a couple of characters in the recent live-action movies and

reprised the role of Obi-Wan in a recent

update.

On that note; Janina Gavankar, who performed the motion-capture and voice-acting for Star Wars Battlefront II's protagonist Iden Versio, will also be at Celebration this year.

And Lucasfilm veteran Matthew Wood, who has voiced multiple characters throughout the Star Wars saga, will be attending the con.

All of the actors will be available for autographs during Celebration 2019, and it's likely that the show will also feature a look at the revival season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and/or Star Wars: Episode IX.



What do you think about the voice-actors attending Star Wars Celebration this year?

Star Wars Battlefront II