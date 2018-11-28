THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. Anime Shares Its Final Commercial

The comedy shonen anime series, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., has released its final television commercial and it features new scenes from the upcoming season. The announcement also reveals the official release date of December 28, 2019. The third season of the anime airs right around Holidays and teases fans with footage from this commercial. As of right now, the staff and cast have not been officially confirmed, although fans speculate the same people from season 2 are coming back.
At the moment Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan, better known in the West as The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., already has a television series of 48 episodes divided into two seasons. These were broadcast on Japanese television between July 2014 and last June, the series is animated by J.C.Staff and Egg Firm studios with Hiroaki Sakurai in the direction and Michiko Yokote as a screenwriter.
Shūichi Asō published this comedy in the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine of Shueshia for almost 6 years, being compiled by the Japanese publisher in 24 volumes. After its completion in February, Asō began a sequel in the form of yon-koma (four cell manga) last March also in the Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine.
In addition to the anime and the manga, the franchise has a live-action film, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2016. It also has a video game for the Nintendo 3DS titled Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan: Shijō Psi Dai no Psi Nan!?.
To the average person, psychic abilities might seem a blessing; for Kusuo Saiki, however, this couldn't be further from the truth. Gifted with a wide assortment of supernatural abilities ranging from telepathy to x-ray vision, he finds this so-called blessing to be nothing but a curse. As all the inconveniences his powers cause constantly pile up, all Kusuo aims for is an ordinary, hassle-free life—a life where ignorance is bliss.
Unfortunately, the life of a psychic is far from quiet. Though Kusuo tries to stay out of the spotlight by keeping his powers a secret from his classmates, he ends up inadvertently attracting the attention of many odd characters, such as the empty-headed Riki Nendou and the delusional Shun Kaidou. Forced to deal with the craziness of the people around him, Kusuo comes to learn that the ordinary life he has been striving for is a lot more difficult to achieve than expected.
Adaptation of the final chapters of the Saiki Kusuo no Ψ-nan manga.
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Season 3 hits screens on December 28, 2019
