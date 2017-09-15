The First Teaser And Key Visual Art For CODE GEASS EPISODE ONE Has Hit
The official Twitter account for the Code Geass franchise has revealed the first teaser trailer and key visual for the upcoming first anime film in the Code Geass revival project to celebrate the franchise's forthcoming continuation in Lelouch of the Resurrection. The first film is simply titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Episode I and will be released on October 21st in Japan.
The first teaser and new visual art for the anime film Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Episode One have officially been released! Hit the jump for the full view!
The premiere weekend screenings will tentatively feature Jun Fukuyama, Yukana, Ami Koshimizu, and director Goro Taniguchi on one night and Jun Fukuyama, Takahiro Sakurai and Taniguchi for the second night in separate talk sessions. Down in the article below we have the first teaser and first key art for you viewing pleasure!
What did are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for the three upcoming anime films for the Code Geass series? What is your favorite part about Code Geass? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
