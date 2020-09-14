THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL: Season 2 Will Be Streaming On Funimation

With the premiere of the second season of The Irregular at Magic High School coming next month, news has arrived that the series will now also be streaming on Funimation! Hit the jump for more information!

Launched as a light novel series in 2008, Tsutomu Satou 's The Irregular at Magic High School has been a massive hit among readers for its unique visuals and engaging storyline. Recently, the series concluded with 32 volumes but has two sequels planned for fall 2020 and winter 2021.

The initial first season of the anime was released in 2014 but had since not released a second season. Instead, the franchise was kept alive through a film in 2017 titled, The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars; while all hope seemed lost for a second season, there was a surprising announcement that was made.

After six years, the second season was finally greenlit and is being created through 8-Bit and directed by Risako Yoshida. Following a delay due to COVID-19, the second season is finally coming this October and has recently been revealed to be streaming exclusively through Funimation!

A new English-subtitled trailer was released that showcases some of the incredible footage that will be in the show. Make sure to check it out below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!





In the dawn of the 21st century, magic, long thought to be folklore and fairy tales, has become a systematized technology and is taught as a technical skill. In First High School, the institution for magicians, students are segregated into two groups based on their entrance exam scores: "Blooms," those who receive high scores, are assigned to the First Course, while "Weeds" are reserve students assigned to the Second Course.



The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc will be streaming exclusively on Funimation, on October 3rd!