THE IRREGULAR AT MAGIC HIGH SCHOOL: VISITOR ARC There Is A Brand New Promo Featuring TheEnding Song

With The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc getting ready for its October premiere, a new promo video has aired showing off the show's ending song and some footage. Hit the jump to see!

The long-awaited second season of The Irregular at Magic High School is almost here, and the creators have no plans to cease the awesome footage being released to the fans until release. Since the original anime released back in 2014, fans of the show have been waiting for another second season with bated breath.

In between seasons, there have been some movie releases tat continued the story of the anime, but it was never quite the same when there was still so much more story to tell. The upcoming season of the anime, for example, plans to adapt the Visitor Arc of the anime.

Recently, a new promo was revealed on the show's Twitter that shows off some more new footage along with a taste of the show's ending theme! The theme, titled "Na mo Nai Hana" (The Nameless Flower), was performed by Miki Satō and did a fantastic job of capturing the series's essence.

With the new season finally coming, the only hope now is that it will live up to its expectations. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new anime and video in the comments below!

The story follows Tatsuya Shiba, a bodyguard to his sister Miyuki Shiba who is also a candidate to succeed the leadership of the Yotsuba clan, one of the Ten Master Clans that govern Japan's magicians. They enroll into First High School which segregates its students based on their magical abilities.



The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc is set to premiere in Japan and on Funimation on October 3rd!