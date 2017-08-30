The Official Trailer For FOOD WARS! THE THIRD PLATE Has Hit!
Crunchyroll has released the new trailer for the third season of Food Wars! In this clip we see another look at all of the characters, a long with so many food porn dishes that i could almost cry. We then see who the next big cooking battle is against which is The Totsuki Elite Ten Council!
Food Wars! Season 3 Synopsis:
Yukihira Soma had been polishing his cooking skills while helping at his family’s diner and one day, enters the elite cooking school, Totsuki Teahouse Culinary Academy. Soma met various other chefs at the academy and as he grew, he started searching for his own way of cooking. With the curriculums that required the students to go help out at actual restaurants, Soma gained even more experience. With that, he was able to break through his old self and break through to a whole new taste for his dishes. He successfully completes his curriculum and grew even more.
After his training in the actual restaurant, Soma finally sees the top of Totsuki academy, the Totsuki Elite Ten at the Momiji Meet and Greet and challenges them. The venue that was decided for Soma and the Elite Ten to battle was the Totsuki school festival, the Moon Festival. What will Soma make happen at this monster event that brings in 500,000 ever year Meanwhile, someone’s plan is coming together in the shadows. Soma’s new battle was about to begin!
