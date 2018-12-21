THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS: Opening Theme Previewed During Ad

The upcoming anime adaption of Negi Haruba's The Quintessential Quintuplets has released a new ad for the series that shows off the opening theme for the series. Hit the jump for more!

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!"

As of now, the series has up to six volumes released, since is first chapter in 2017. A brand new ad for the upcoming anime adaption was released and showcases some of its opening theme; "Quintuplet Feelings" performed by The Nanako Family's

Quintuplets

. A group composed of the five female leads. Check it out below!

The synopsis for the Negi Haruba series,, which premiers onWeekly Shonen Magazine begins the story as: "

Excited for the series release? The Quinessential Quintuplets premiers in Japan on TBS on January 11, 1:28am, our time; then on Sun TV and BS-TBS. Share your thoughts on the new series and its theme in the comments below!