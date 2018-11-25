THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS Shares Additional Cast

The anime adaptation of author Negi Haruba's comedy romance shonen manga series, The Quintessential Quintuplets , has released additional cast members. Here is more information on the series.

The official tbs.co website has shared two new voice actors joining the upcoming comedy anime series The Quintessential Quintuplets.

The anime series will be directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, Keiichiro Ochi is writing the script, Michinosuke Nakamura performs the character designs and Tezuka Productions is the studio doing the animation.

The two new actors are:



Natsumi Takamori as Raiha Uesugi

Satoshi Hino as Isanari Uesugi