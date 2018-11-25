THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS Shares Additional Cast
The official tbs.co website has shared two new voice actors joining the upcoming comedy anime series The Quintessential Quintuplets.The anime series will be directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, Keiichiro Ochi is writing the script, Michinosuke Nakamura performs the character designs and Tezuka Productions is the studio doing the animation. The two new actors are:
The anime adaptation of author Negi Haruba's comedy romance shonen manga series, The Quintessential Quintuplets, has released additional cast members. Here is more information on the series.
Natsumi Takamori as Raiha Uesugi
Satoshi Hino as Isanari Uesugi
The Quintessential Quintuplets is a manga series written and drawn by Negi Haruba. The series has been publishing since August 2017 and currently has 6 volumes out. Kodansha USA has the North American license and Weekly Shonen does the serialization.
The voice cast is the following: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Futaro, Kana Hanazawa as Ichika, Ayana Taketatsu as Nino, Miku Itou as Miku, Ayane Sakura as Yotsuba and Inori Minase as Itsuki. This anime series has a release date of January 2019 and will be broadcasted on the following networks: TBS, STV and BS-TBS.
