THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Is Hosting A Live Stream In YouTube

Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari or The Rising of the Shield Hero , has announced a live stream in YouTube. Here is more information on the show and the start of the stream.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded and scheduled a live-stream for December 8. The main cast of Kaito Ishikawa (Naofumi Iwatani), Masaoka Tadashiro, Takahashi Nobuya and Yoshitaka Yamaya (Itsuki Kawasumi) will be present and delivering new information on the show.

Kinema Citrus is behind the animated adaptation of the series of light novels by Yusagi Aneko. Takao Abo (Norn9) directs this animated series with a screenplay by Keigo Koyanagi (Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars). Masahiro Suwa, director of animation at Hitsugi no Chaika, is in charge of adapting the character designs of Minami Seira to the anime. Kevin Penkin is credited as the author of the musical composition.

Here are the previously-announced voice actors and their roles:

Asami Seto - Raphtalia

Kaito Ishikawa - Naofumi Iwatani

Makoto Takahashi - Motoyasu Kitamura

Yoshitaka Yamaya - Itsuki Kawasumi

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka - Ren Amaki

Yusagi Aneko writes and Seira Minami illustrates this series of light novels since 2012. The Kadokawa publishing house publishes this work under the seal of MF Bunko, which have released 19 volumes in Japan. An adaptation to the manga of this series by Kyu Aiya has been serialized since 2014 in the Comic Flapper magazine of Media Factory, of which there are already 10 compilation volumes.