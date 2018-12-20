THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Will Have English SimulDub, Cast Revealed

Crunchyroll has announced that the upcoming shonen anime series, The Rising of the Shield Hero, is getting same day English simuldubs. This will be Crunchyroll's first simultaneously launched dub title. Both sub and dub versions will be available as soon as the episode airs in Japan on January 9, episodes streaming every Wednesday. The company also revealed the cast behind the English version of the show:



English Dub Cast

Naofumi Iwatani - Billy Kametz

Raphtalia - Erica Mendez

Filo - Brianna Knickerbocker

Ren Amaki - Alan Lee

Motoyasu Kitamura - Xander Mobus

Itsuki Kawasumi - Erik Scott Kimerer



Fellow anime streaming company, Funimation, also announced that it will be streaming the simuldub of the series but will not have the subtitled version available. The dub will premiere on the same day as Crunchyroll's, January 9.

The series is described as being a "2-cour" series. If a series is described as "Cour" it means that it will run for three months and have anywhere from 10 to 14 episodes, maybe even a full season. Shield Hero is a 2-cour series, so expect a minimum of 20 episodes.

The series will have a pre-stream on December 27, broadcasting the first episode of the first season before its official release of January 9, 2019. Nico Live and AbemaTV will be streaming the episode. Here are the new cast members for the subtitled version:

New Japanese Cast

Sarah Emi Bridcutt

Yutaka Nakano

Hiroki Yasumoto

Kinema Citrus is behind the animated adaptation of the series of light novels by Yusagi Aneko. Takao Abo (Norn9) directs this animated series with a screenplay by Keigo Koyanagi (Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars). Masahiro Suwa, director of animation at Hitsugi no Chaika, is in charge of adapting the character designs of Minami Seira to the anime. Kevin Penkin is credited as the author of the musical composition.

Here are the previously-announced voice actors (Japanese) and their roles:

Asami Seto - Raphtalia

Kaito Ishikawa - Naofumi Iwatani

Makoto Takahashi - Motoyasu Kitamura

Yoshitaka Yamaya - Itsuki Kawasumi

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka - Ren Amaki

Yusagi Aneko writes and Seira Minami illustrates this series of light novels since 2012. The Kadokawa publishing house publishes this work under the seal of MF Bunko, which have released 19 volumes in Japan. An adaptation to the manga of this series by Kyu Aiya has been serialized since 2014 in the Comic Flapper magazine of Media Factory, of which there are already 10 compilation volumes.