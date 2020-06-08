THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: IMPERIAL WRATH OF THE GODS The New Season To The Hit Series Is Officially Out

After months of waiting and anticipation, fans can finally indulge in the brand new season to Netflix's The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath Of the Imperial Gods ! Hit the jump for more info on the premiere!

released in 2012 and celebrating 41 volumes, Nakaba Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins has been one of the most consistent and successful shonen properties out right now. Branching out into the world of anime and video games has also helped a ton as now, its anime series is about to celebrate another fantastic season on Netflix!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods is the latest season that has been teased for the streaming service, Netflix. Continuing from the previous season, the new episodes feature the series' main characters as they encounter new obstacles and enemies.

As of today, the new season is officially streaming on Netflix with all episodes available to watch! Which means that now is the best time to get caught up on the recently missed episodes or past seasons!

The Seven Deadly Sins have saved the kingdom of Liones from the invading demons. However, Camelot is still under the occupation of the Ten Commandments, and the Sins are scattered. Meanwhile, in the Fairy King's forest, King and Diane start to learn the truth about the previous war, 3,000 years ago.



The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods is streaming now on Netflix!