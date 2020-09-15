Third DanMACHI Trailer Released Ahead Of Fall Premiere Highlights Ais vs Bell Conflict

We're just a few weeks out from the release of the highly anticipated third season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Danjon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka) aka DanMACHI.

The third season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (Danjon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka) aka DanMACHI is just around the corner following a delay from its original July release date due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. As the trailer reveals, Bell won't be able to rely on Ais aka the Sword Princess when things get hairy.

The J.C. Staff produced TV anime adaptation of the ongoing light novel series from Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda has covered the first 8 volumes in 25 episodes and 1 anime film. There have been 15 volumes released to date in Japan while the North American license holder (Yen Press) has released 14, with the 15th volume set for release on November 17.

Similar to last season, it will once again be Bell and the rest of the Hestia Familia against all of Orario as the dungeon explorers attempt to save another young girl. But unlike season 2's damsel in distress, Sanjouno Haruhime, season 3 will find Bell attempting to save a humanoid monster girl he encounters in the dungeon. Given most Familia's feelings towards monsters of any sort, Bell and his crew won't have any allies this time around.

DanMACHI season 3 will premiere on October 2.

Bell Cranel's discovery of the Xenos Wiene (an intelligent monster) in the Dungeon leads to conflict between the Hestia Familia and the rest of the Orario.