Three New Character Designs For Studio Pierrot's BLACK CLOVER Released

When the Black Clover TV anime introduces the various royal squads for the Magic Knights Entrance Exam arc, you'll definitely see shades of Bleach and the Goeti 13. The Green Mantis squad is definitely a group to keep an eye on and Sekke Bronzazza is certainly someone you don't want to take your eyes off of. His Studio Pierrot character design has been revealed on the Black Clover website , along with Father and Sister Lilly.Kazuki Nakao will voice Father, while Ryota Ohsaka portrays Sekke Bronzazza and Miyu Kubota plaus Sister Lily.Black Clover premieres this October and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, while a simuldub will air on Funimation. Will you be watching the sub or the dub?