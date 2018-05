TO BE HEROINE Anime Sequel Has Revealed A New Trailer And The Voice Cast

The heroine”Futaba” is a clever high school girl. One day, she is suddenly sucked into another world. This dark world is a world without light and the inhabitants are only children wearing panties. Arriving there, Futaba is the only one wearing clothes and she will become the heroine of this world where clothes are the strongest weapons!

Earlier this week fans were pleased to hear that the anime studio Emon Animation Company had finally revealed the promotional video and the full voice cast for its To Be Heroine sequel series. Check out the promo trailer down below:The anime is set to premiere on Tokyo MX1 on May 19th at 9:00 p.m. and will have a small amount of seven episodes. The voice cast includes both Japanese voice actors for the "2D world," and Chinese voice actors for the "3D world." Here is a quick look at the key visual for the series followed by the full voice cast below:Moa Tsukino and Mie Mie as Hanaya FutabaMotoko Kumai and Ding Dang as Isago HikaruOmi Minami and Liu Mingyue as Utsubari TooruSeira Ryƫ as Touin TouichiToshihiko Seki as Hattori Hanzo and Chinese Tohoku MufflerNozomu Sasaki as Simon FubukiRie Kugimiya as JuuichiMarika Tanaka as BouichiYumi Kakazu as Chuuichi and RyuichiJunko Minagawa and Shan Xin as Min-chanMaria Kawamura as Oo PaipaiTakeshi Maeda as Sweater Beast, Electro Beast, and Street VendorYukitoshi Tokumoto as Hong Kong PoliceSho Hayami as Selfish GovernorYutaka Aoyama as Shifu (Mentor)The Emon Animation Company describes the anime as:Emon's original 12-episode To Be Hero series ran in Japan from October to December 2016. Each episode in the series was only a mere 11 minutes long.What are your thoughts on the trailer and cast? Do you think this will be a good anime? Let us know what anime you are most excited for in this coming anime season by leaving a comment in the comment section!