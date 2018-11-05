TO BE HEROINE Anime Sequel Has Revealed A New Trailer And The Voice Cast
Earlier this week fans were pleased to hear that the anime studio Emon Animation Company had finally revealed the promotional video and the full voice cast for its To Be Heroine sequel series. Check out the promo trailer down below:
The anime studio Emon Animation Company revealed the promo video and the full voice cast for the upcoming sequel series To Be Heroine.
The anime is set to premiere on Tokyo MX1 on May 19th at 9:00 p.m. and will have a small amount of seven episodes. The voice cast includes both Japanese voice actors for the "2D world," and Chinese voice actors for the "3D world." Here is a quick look at the key visual for the series followed by the full voice cast below:
Moa Tsukino and Mie Mie as Hanaya Futaba
Motoko Kumai and Ding Dang as Isago Hikaru
Omi Minami and Liu Mingyue as Utsubari Tooru
Seira Ryū as Touin Touichi
Toshihiko Seki as Hattori Hanzo and Chinese Tohoku Muffler
Nozomu Sasaki as Simon Fubuki
Rie Kugimiya as Juuichi
Marika Tanaka as Bouichi
Yumi Kakazu as Chuuichi and Ryuichi
Junko Minagawa and Shan Xin as Min-chan
Maria Kawamura as Oo Paipai
Takeshi Maeda as Sweater Beast, Electro Beast, and Street Vendor
Yukitoshi Tokumoto as Hong Kong Police
Sho Hayami as Selfish Governor
Yutaka Aoyama as Shifu (Mentor)
The Emon Animation Company describes the anime as:
The heroine”Futaba” is a clever high school girl. One day, she is suddenly sucked into another world. This dark world is a world without light and the inhabitants are only children wearing panties. Arriving there, Futaba is the only one wearing clothes and she will become the heroine of this world where clothes are the strongest weapons!
Emon's original 12-episode To Be Hero series ran in Japan from October to December 2016. Each episode in the series was only a mere 11 minutes long.
What are your thoughts on the trailer and cast? Do you think this will be a good anime? Let us know what anime you are most excited for in this coming anime season by leaving a comment in the comment section!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]